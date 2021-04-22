Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.09

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.09 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 77.80 ($1.02). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 888,149 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.