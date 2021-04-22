Shadows Market Capitalization Tops $10.66 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.