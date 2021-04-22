Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

