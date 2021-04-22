Sharder (SS) Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 11% against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $148,271.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

