SharedStake (SGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $15.66 or 0.00028519 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $206,462.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

