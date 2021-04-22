Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post $22.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.14 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $77.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.17.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

