Shearwater Group’s (SWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.84% from the company’s current price.
Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 155.84 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Shearwater Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £37.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.71.
