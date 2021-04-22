Shearwater Group’s (SWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.84% from the company’s current price.

Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 155.84 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Shearwater Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £37.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.71.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

