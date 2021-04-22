Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 125,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 165,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.