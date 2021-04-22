Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

