Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:S remained flat at $C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.93.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

