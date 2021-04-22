SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $262,357.02 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $262,357.02 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,381.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.16 or 0.04478170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00474212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $800.38 or 0.01588648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00637412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.57 or 0.00489413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00405295 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00253942 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.