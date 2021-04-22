Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,212.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $945,366.28 and approximately $139,212.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00008460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.