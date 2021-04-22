Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.