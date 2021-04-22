Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.63

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and traded as high as $43.95. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 77,434 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

