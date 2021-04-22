Shopping (SPI) Price Tops $143.24

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $143.24 or 0.00276177 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $139.14 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

