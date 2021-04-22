ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ShowHand has a market cap of $284,174.39 and approximately $20,088.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

