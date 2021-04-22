SHPING Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $412,503.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 307.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $611,448.67 and $412,503.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 124.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00073041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00745043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00096078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.23 or 0.08149584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050637 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

