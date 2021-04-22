SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.70

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 3651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,250. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

