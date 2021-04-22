Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.72. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,506. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

