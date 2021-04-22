Silicom (SILC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Silicom has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of SILC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $323.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

