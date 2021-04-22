Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

