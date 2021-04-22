Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Hits $159,737.99

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $159,737.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,759,363 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

