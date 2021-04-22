Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) shares traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

