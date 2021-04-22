Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4,085.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,698 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 137,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

