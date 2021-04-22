SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 6.9% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $97.38. 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,371,293. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

