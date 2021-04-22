Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.40 ($132.24).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. Sixt has a 52-week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52-week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.69.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

