Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

SKX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

