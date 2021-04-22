Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

