Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,592,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,509. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.