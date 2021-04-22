Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.67. 4,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,177. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

