Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

