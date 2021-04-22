Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.10. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

