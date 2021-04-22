Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in salesforce.com by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 206,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

CRM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $230.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

