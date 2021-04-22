Sky Investment Group LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $8.68 on Thursday, hitting $253.08. 26,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,695. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.30 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average of $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

