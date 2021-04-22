Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 37,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

