Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 215,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

