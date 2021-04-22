Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 776.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124,375 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,009,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

