Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

