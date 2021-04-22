Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

