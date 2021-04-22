Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 638 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

