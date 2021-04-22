Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $62.43 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $62.43 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00006092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.39 or 0.01019500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.00681959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,606.33 or 1.00715067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

