SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

