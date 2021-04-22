SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

