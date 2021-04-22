Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.34-2.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.34 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

