Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 394.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949,718 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 12.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.21% of Slack Technologies worth $48,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,927. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

