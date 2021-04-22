Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been given a C$5.25 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. 126,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.15. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.59.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

