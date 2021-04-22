Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$5.25 by Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been given a C$5.25 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. 126,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.15. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.59.
About Slate Office REIT
