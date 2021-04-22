Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $124.93

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.93, but opened at $115.60. Sleep Number shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 11,585 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.