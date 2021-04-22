SM Energy (SM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

