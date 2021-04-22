SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.24 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 23% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $21.24 million and $1.75 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,422.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.57 or 0.04781869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00512372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $928.27 or 0.01737610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.00702173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.00557294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00451636 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00254864 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.