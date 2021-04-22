SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

